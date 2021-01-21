Everything you need to know about Euphoria's second special episode Part Two will tell Jules' story

The trailer for Euphoria's second special episode has been released and it looks like it's going to be one of the most intense episodes of the show so far.

But if you're wondering how the stand-alone episode fits into the rest of the Euphoria story, let us break it down for you...

WATCH: The second Euphoria special episode focuses on Jules - and it looks intense

What are Part One: Rue and Part Two: Jules about?

The two bonus episodes focus on Rue and Jules' respective experiences following their tearful goodbye at the end of season one, which saw Jules leave town without Rue. While the two originally planned to run away together, Rue backed out at the last minute and heartbroken, returned home and relapsed.

The first of the two specials, Part One: Rue, officially titled Trouble Don't Last Always, was released in December and centred on Zendaya's character. The episode, which took place on Christmas Eve, saw Rue talk through her relationship and drug problems with her sponsor Ali, played by Walking Dead actor Colman Domingo.

The first special episode focused on Zendaya's character Rue

The second instalment, Part Two: Jules, or [Expletive] Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob, will focus on what Jules has been up to over the holidays - and judging by the trailer, which you can watch above, it looks like it's going to be another emotional watch.

Will there still be a season two of Euphoria?

Yes! A full second season of the hit Gen Z drama is expected later in the year. The special episodes focusing on Rue and Jules are just serving as bridges between seasons one and two of the show while the COVID-19 pandemic makes filming a whole eight-episode season difficult.

Fans can still expect a second season of the hit show following the special episodes

While there is no news at the moment as to when filming for season two will start, Sydney Sweeney who plays Cassie on the show told NME: "As soon as it's safe for us to film Euphoria with the whole Euphoria grandness that comes with it, we're waiting to make sure that we can do that in a safe manner."

How can I watch Part Two: Jules?

Euphoria's second special episode Part Two: Jules will air on 24 January at 9pm on HBO for US viewers. If you're a HBO Max subscriber, you can stream the episode two days early on Friday 22 January.

For UK viewers, the episode will debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on the 25 January. The whole first season as well as Part One: Rue are available to watch now if you need to catch up on the series ahead of Part Two: Jules' release next week.

