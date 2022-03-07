Lionel Richie left in tears by emotional American Idol audition The All Night Long singer felt a surge of pride

Lionel Richie has usually presented as one of the more stoic members of the judging panel of American Idol. However, an audition on the show's latest episode left him quite emotional.

MORE: Luke Bryan reveals hilariously chaotic American Idol moment after disagreement with Katy Perry

MORE: Lionel Richie's mysterious health battle that almost cost him his voice revealed

The judges were greeted by Kelsie Dolin, a girl from Boone County, West Virginia, who came to audition after being inspired by her grandmother's passing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lionel Richie performs All Night Long in New York throwback

After performing a rendition of Kelly Clarkson's Piece By Piece, Lionel, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan encouraged her to bring more power to her voice.

She then sang Adele's When We Were Young as she was pumped on by all three judges, eventually to the point that Lionel was in tears.

MORE: Katy Perry is doll-like in breathtaking floral ensemble ahead of American Idol auditions

As Kelsie continued to become more confident with her singing, Lionel couldn't help himself and had to wipe away the tears as his co-judges looked on proudly.

Kelsie Dolin's audition left Lionel in tears

"We are so emotional, and we are so overcome because you're sitting down in West Virginia," Luke said. "And you have this beautiful voice that has never been challenged, it's never been pushed, it's just never been lifted up and loved on."

A still emotional Lionel added: "This is the only person I know that has just walked in here and messed me up completely."

MORE: Katy Perry taken aback by very surprising audition during American Idol premiere

MORE: Luke Bryan cheered on by fans as he shares heartfelt message ahead of American Idol

Kelsie was eventually given a yes by the judges and sent through to the Hollywood round. A compilation of clips and pictures of her audition on social media attracted rave responses from fans.

"No bad notes, one incredibly endearing giggle. Raw talent @officialkelsiedolin's heading to Hollywood," the post read, to which one fan replied: "Fantastic!!! I love these kind of contestants."

The judges have often pushed contestants to go further with their performance

Another said: "Crying!!!!! She literally blew me away!!! I am so happy they gave her a second chance! I STILL have goosebumps," and a third added: "Wow wow wow beautiful voice amazing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.