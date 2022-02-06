American Idol reveal big change to show and their plans surrounding replacing main star The 20th season of the hit talent show returns on February 27

American Idol fans are looking forward to the upcoming series of the singing competition, which kicks off at the end of February.

The new season will be bigger and better than ever, but will also see several changes.

Last month, it was revealed that Bobby Bones, the show's mentor, wouldn't be appearing in this series due to a conflict with another show.

American Idol's executive producer Megan Wolfick was asked by Parade.com recently about who would fill Bobby's place – and she had a lot to say.

"There's not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be learning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition, so lots of those familiar faces, who America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we are very, very excited and our alum are excited to give back," she said.

Bobby Bones is not returning to season 20 of American Idol

As it's the 20th anniversary of the hit show, it's sure to be the best series yet, and while the "familiar faces" haven't been announced yet, they could include anyone from Carrie Underwood to Jennifer Hudson – especially if host Ryan Seacrest has anything to do with it.

"In terms of the contestants, I want to se every one of them come back, way back from the beginning," he said.

"I remember a moment with Clay [Aiken] and Ruben [Stoddard], I want to see Carrie [Underwood] again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moments of success and challenge."

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest are all back for season 20

Ryan is the original American Idol host and he will be joined once again by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

At the start of the month, American Idol teased the premiere date with a new photo on Instagram, showing Katy, Lionel, Luke and Ryan posing up a storm on the moon.

"The quest to discover the best talent in the universe begins Feb 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu," the caption read. Last season's American Idol winner was Chayce Beckham.

