American Idol will be different this year after confirming never-before-seen change to show The ABC talent show is hosted by Ryan Seacrest

American Idol is just weeks from kicking off for season 20 and fans can't wait!

What's more, the ABC talent show is going to be making an exciting change to this year's show to mark the 20th anniversary in style.

Executive producer Megan Wolflick recently told Parade that there will be a never-before-seen platinum ticket - which were given out in Nashville, Austin and Los Angeles.

This has replaced the traditional gold tickets, and Megan explained: "We identify the best talent in each place and we give them this ticket, rather than our usual gold ticket, so this ticket gives them the ability to go to Hollywood Week."

Another big change to the show involves much-loved mentor Bobby Bones, who recently revealed that he wouldn't be taking part in season 20 due to a scheduling conflict.

However, there hasn't been anyone confirmed to replace him and instead some "familiar faces" are expected to return to give their advice to the contestants.

American Idol are distributing three platinum tickets this season to mark 20 years of the show

"There's not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be learning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition, so lots of those familiar faces, who America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we are very, very excited and our alum are excited to give back," Katy said.

As it's the 20th anniversary of the hit show, it's sure to be the best series yet, and while these familiar faces haven't been announced yet, they could include anyone from Carrie Underwood to Jennifer Hudson – especially if host Ryan Seacrest has anything to do with it.

Bobby Bones isn't returning for season 20

"In terms of the contestants, I want to see every one of them come back, way back from the beginning," he said.

"I remember a moment with Clay [Aiken] and Ruben [Stoddard], I want to see Carrie [Underwood] again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moments of success and challenge."

