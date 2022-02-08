Bobby Bones reveals real reason he left American Idol ahead of new series The show's mentor has left ahead of season 20

Bobby Bones announced his departure from American Idol last month ahead of the show's milestone 20th season.

The much-loved mentor has now revealed the real reason he left the program, following four years on the show.

He explained all when asked about his absence from the Season 20 promos during a fan Q&A on Instagram.

VIDEO: Re-watch the moment Chayce Beckham won American Idol season 20

"And some of you noticed, I'm not in the 'Idol' promos this season. My contract [with] my new network won't let me do another show right now," he wrote.

"Love 'Idol' BTW. Was a great 4 years."

Bobby served as a mentor for American Idol for the past four years, giving contestants advice and helping them throughout their journey on the ABC talent show.

American Idol's Bobby Bones will not be returning to season 20

While Bobby won't be returning to the upcoming series, which premieres on ABC on 27 February, original host Ryan Seacrest – who has been presenting American Idol since series one - will be returning.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will also be making a comeback.

It was recently revealed that American Idol's bosses have no plans as of yet to replace Bobby, and instead will be inviting back some familiar faces from the show to offer their advice to this year's contestants.

Bobby was a much-loved mentor on American Idol

Executive producer Megan Wolfick explained to Parade: "There's not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be learning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition, so lots of those familiar faces, who America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we are very, very excited and our alum are excited to give back," she said.

As it's the 20th anniversary of the hit show, it's sure to be the best series yet, and while the "familiar faces" haven't been announced yet, they could include anyone from Carrie Underwood to Jennifer Hudson – especially if host Ryan has anything to do with it.

Bobby had the best time on American Idol

"In terms of the contestants, I want to see every one of them come back, way back from the beginning," he said.

"I remember a moment with Clay [Aiken] and Ruben [Stoddard], I want to see Carrie [Underwood] again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moments of success and challenge."

