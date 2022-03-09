Jenny McCarthy debuts bold new look ahead of The Masked Singer US season seven The star is no shrinking violet

Jenny McCarthy pulled out all the stops for a dramatic new look ahead of the new season of her show, The Masked Singer US.

The blonde bombshell took to Instagram to showcase her stunning hair transformation as she promoted season seven of the hit show.

MORE: Jenny McCarthy's bathtub inside Illinois home is straight out of Pretty Woman

In place of her bobbed hair, Jenny rocked waist-length wavy locks which she pulled off perfectly. She wore a dazzling blue dress and topped off her look with a black crown.

Jenny captioned the post: "Season 7 of @maskedsingerfox starts TOMORROW! #themaskedsinger," and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg was one of the first to give her a thumbs up.

Jenny can't wait for the new season to start on 9 March

He wrote: "Go girl," along with a heart emoji, and many others followed suit.

"Beautiful sister. Love that dress on you," wrote one, as another added: "Loving the hair. Gorgeous as always," and a third stated: "You look like a queen."

MORE: Jenny McCarthy delights fans with brutally honest before-and-after makeover

MORE: Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Illinois home - complete with its own golf green

Fox recently revealed the guest panelists who will help judges, Jenny, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.

Jenny's husband Donnie Wahlberg loved her new look too

Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan, Modern Family's Eric Stonehouse, and comedian Nicole Byer will all stop by the show to help work out who is behind the mask.

The show will kick off on 9 March at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

SEE: Meet The Masked Singer US star's families: Nicole Scherziner, Robin Thicke and more

This season the theme is The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly, and promises to have a multitude of fabulous costumes from The Frog Prince to Jack in the Box, and a Space Bunny too.

Fans can't wait for the new season of The Masked Singer US

There will be some controversial moments as it was reported while filming that Ken and Robin walked off set after a contestant was revealed to be Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

According to Deadline, the two judges quickly left the stage in protest during a taping of the first season seven episode, while fellow judges Jenny and Nicole remained onstage and bantered with the unmasked political figure.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.