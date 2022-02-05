The Masked Singer: Traffic Cone and Rockhopper's identities revealed in latest episode - find out here Saturday's episode saw another double elimination

The Masked Singer bid farewell to its latest set of celebrities on Saturday night's episode in the second of two dramatic double eliminations.

This week the judges were joined by Dame Joan Collins and again opted to send two mystery singers home. All five of the remaining contestants - Rockhopper, Traffic Cone, Panda Mushroom and Robobunny - took to the stage to perform but sadly, time was up for two of them. Find out who was unmasked below!

First to reveal their true identity was Traffic Cone who was revealed to be - classical singer Aled Jones

After they were unmasked, he joked about whether he'd be allowed to return to singing classical music.

Rockhopper was the second celebrity sent home by the judges. When they took off their mask, both judges and audience were surprised to learn that the celebrity behind the mask was former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams.

Joan Collins joined the panel for Saturday night's show

Speaking about their time on the show, Michelle said she was "cracking up" over the judges failing to guess her true identity.

Aled and Michelle's unmasking follows last week's episode which saw two mystery singers leave the show in a dramatic double-elimination. First to reveal their identity was Fireworks, who turned out to be After Hours star Jaime Winstone. The second celebrity unmasked in the episode was Doughnuts, who was revealed to be footballing legend Michael Owen.

Chandelier was the first persona to be exposed as singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Heather Small, followed by Snow Leopard and Lion Fish who turned out to be Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford and singer Will Young respectively.

Bagpipes was then the next mask to be booted off the show and was unveiled to be professional tennis player Pat Cash, followed by Poodle who was revealed as the lead singer of British band Keane, Tom Chaplin.

