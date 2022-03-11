Hoda Kotb 'in love' with new gig away from Today show studios in NY The star shared an exciting update

Hoda Kotb adores her life in New York but another city appears to have stolen her heart... again.

The mom-of-two left behind her hosting duties on the Today show earlier this week, but took her other NBC gig, Hoda & Jenna, to New Orleans instead.

The duo have been having the time of their lives in the Louisiana city and Hoda's passion for the fun-filled place was evident by her social media posts.

The TV host - who previously lived in New Orleans for several years while she worked as an anchor for WWL-TV - made a bold statement with several messages on Instagram.

Hoda brought her two daughters, Hope and Hayley, along for the ride and included some adorable snapshots of their adventures in the city.

She captioned the post: "Swipe to see us having the time of our lives in NOLA."

Hoda and her children were having the time of their lives in NOLA

Alongside other clips of them having a blast while presenting, she wrote: "We love you, NOLA."

The party atmosphere got hold of both Hoda and her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, and they couldn't have looked happier.

Fans flooded them both with compliments as they commented: "My best time of the day is watching Hoda and Jenna!! This was a great trip," and another added: "Nola loves you back Hoda and Jenna," and a third said: "It was such a fun morning with you both."

Al Roker shared Hoda's challenging but sweet parenting moment

While Hoda has been absent from her usual spot alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, the weatherman is supporting his friend and colleague on her latest adventure.

He took to Instagram too and posted a segment from the Fourth Hour of the show, during which Hoda was reunited with her children for a comical and very real parenting moment.

Carrying her daughters in her arms, she said: "I got two little ones. These two girls are going to fall in love with the city just as much as I have over the years. So thank you for welcoming them."

She then asked her daughters as she handed them back to her friend behind the camera: "Are you now ready to go back and hang out?" to which her youngest replied: "I'm not ready!"

"Back to you Jenna," Hoda said as she turned to Jenna, as she tried to comfort her daughters.

