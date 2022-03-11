Exclusive: Bash and Dr Novak get major surprise in new Transplant clip Transplant follows Dr. Bashir 'Bash' Hamed, a Syrian Civil War refugee

Dr Bashir 'Bash' Hamed and Dr Novak are left shocked in this exclusive clip from this week's Transplant, when their patient is pronounced dead but then wakes up in the ER.

But it's also a wake-up call to Bash (played by Hamza Haq) that Novak is not to necessarily be trusted, after the new acting head of the ER continues to boss around the staff as Bishop (John Hannah) remains in recovery after suffering from his stroke.

The clip sees Bash and Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc fighting to resuscitate their patient when Novak enters the ward and takes over the scene.

"He's unresponsive, time to call it," says Novak (Gord Rand) to which Bash responds: "He is only 37-years-old, he came in with a minor hearing issue but otherwise he is healthy."

"He is dead, Dr Hamed… no correctable cause and no cardiac activity after eight rounds of CPR, did I miss anything?" retorts Novak, to which Bash calls the time of death.

As they take the moment to acknowledge the loss of life, the machines begin beeping again - leaving both Bash and Novak in shock.

Transplant follows a Syrian Civil War refugee who must train again in Canada

Transplant follows Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian Civil War refugee and a resident at Toronto's York Memorial Hospital, as he navigates through numerous obstacles to resume a career in the high stakes world of emergency medicine. It won Best Dramatic Series at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, and Hamza won Best Actor in a Drama Series that same year.

The first season ended in typical hospital-drama fashion with a game-changing cliffhanger, and season two picked up from those closing moments.

The show has already been renewed for a third season.

Transplants airs on Sunday 13 March at 10/9c on NBC.

