Hoda Kotb fans are overjoyed amid her latest career news Fans had been hoping she would make a return

Hoda Kotb fans are getting more content than ever, and sooner than they expected! The Today star announced major news fans can't wait for, and luckily they won't have to.

Fans were sad to hear earlier in March that the television host was bidding farewell to her beloved podcast, The Hoda Show, which was hosted on Sirius XM.

The star had shared a bittersweet selfie with her co-workers and producers, as they recorded the final episode of the beloved podcast, with the caption: "What an amazing 5 years @siriusxm ! Loved every minute of the final #hodasshow."

However, Hoda's loyal fans were elated to learn that they are getting a second season of her other podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

What's more, the star announced the new season started Monday morning, 14 March.

The mom-of-two-shared a promotional photo of season two, with the caption: "New season starts today!!! So excited."

Hoda's exciting season two debut

Fans were quick to comment how their week had started so much better already because of the announcement. One fan commented: "My Monday walks will be that much better! Love your podcast, Hoda!! Thank you for Making Space," while another wrote: "Hoda, just love your smile and your heart. I wish you all the happiness in the world," and another said: "You're the Best thing to ever happen to the Today Show!"

The news anchor describes her show as a podcast where listeners can follow her "journey of self-discovery and exploration of the resilience of the human spirit."

A clip of Hoda's first episode

Season two's debut features guest Emmanuel Ancho, a former NFL linebacker and he speaks with the host about "perseverance, rejection, and handling criticism."

Fans were quick to listen to the highly anticipated return, and flooded Hoda's comment section with compliments over the first episode. One follower said: "I love it so much. We just need to be ourselves because everyone else is taken," and Emmanuel himself wrote: "Loved this conversation!"

