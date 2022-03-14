New Amsterdam bosses confirm heartbreaking news about show 

New Amsterdam bosses have confirmed that the hit show is coming to an end, and needless to say that fans are devastated. However, it isn’t all bad news! The show, which is currently airing its fourth season, will conclude after a fifth and final season, meaning that writers will have more than enough time to complete the story.

President of scripted programming at NBC, Lisa Katz, said: "The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring. We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration."

Universal TV President Erin Underhill added: "When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’

"Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing ‘New Amsterdam’ to life. Bravo!"

Taking to Twitter to discuss the news, one person wrote: "#NewAmsterdam ending is so hard because not only was it a great show but it also allowed us to connect with people all over the World. I got to talk to people from all walks of life and get different opinions and views. NA brought us together so the pain feels double."

Another person added: "One thing nobody can take away from #NewAmsterdam is the incredible actors who over-delivered and understood their roles and characters."

