This is Us viewers saying the same thing about episode 8 Oh Kevin!

The first episode of the final 'big three trilogy' of This is Us aired on Tuesday night, and saw the episode focus on Kevin. Fans of the show took to Twitter with the same response following the new installment, which saw Kevin go on a solo journey with his twins.

One person wrote: "Oh Kevin. One of the reasons Kevin is my favorite is because he is always trying. He tries so hard! He wants to be good, to be better than he thinks he is without realizing how truly loved and special he is. Someone who tries so much is so indicative of their character."

Another person added: I love Kevin and I love how hard he tries to be the man who can and will make Jack proud." Another person joked about Cassidy’s storyline in the episode, writing: "Kevin has always felt like he took a backseat, and even in this last Kevin centric episode of the series, he took a backseat to Cassidy’s story."

Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, opened up about their relationship, telling Variety: "I think he’s comfortable and confident in knowing that he is above all else, and first and foremost, her support system, and that’s the most important thing, as opposed to a romantic relationship.

"Let’s make sure she survives. And I think he’s the guy that can do that. And he sort of takes that on and understands his role and how that’s more important than anything else he could be doing."

Speaking about his relationship with the twins in the episode, Franny and Nicky, he continued: "He’s confident about it because he’s an idiot! Like, in the episode, he goes, 'I want to be great at guitar.' I thought, 'Okay, that’s great, man. But there’s a process you need to go through to go get that.’ There’s not like a coupon for 'Now I’m great at guitar.'

Justin opened up about the role

"So Kevin’s getting it. He’s like, 'Oh, I’ll take these kids on a plane. It’ll be great.’ And then he realizes… But he works it out and he’s a hard worker and his heart is in the right place and he ends up being in a place where he actually was right — it was okay, it was fine."

