Comic Relief 2022: what to expect from Red Nose Day show

Red Nose Day is back and what better way to celebrate than with a celebrity-packed show? Friday evening's show will see the annual event take place to demonstrate the incredible work that Comic Relief and Red Nose Day does to raise funds for good causes.

So what can viewers tuning into the evening programme expect? There's plenty to look forward to and lots of familiar faces. Here's all you need to know…

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reunite to rehearse Red Nose Day dance

Who are the presenters on Friday's Comic Relief show?

Red Nose Day's annual show never fails to have some great names backing the cause, presenting the live programme and introducing the celebrities set to be performing or taking part in a sketch.

However, due to COVID, there have been a few changes to the lineup of hosts. Earlier in the week, comedian and The Masked Singer presenter, Joel Dommett, announced he had tested positive for the virus so would not be taking part.

Alesha Dixon is one of the hosts for Comic Relief

"My incredible replacement is the better looking, more talented @vernonkay who is ace. I'll be watching from home donating loads of money like everyone else!" he wrote on Instagram.

Along with Joel's replacement, Vernon, other presenters include Comic Relief boss Sir Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuinness, AJ Odudu, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant.

BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball was also meant to be joining, however, Friday morning saw the former Strictly It Takes Two star drop out of the show. "Pook! Fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am," she wrote on Instagram, adding: "Noooooooo - gorgeous @aleshaofficial is going to work the double shift tonight on @ComicRelief, I owe you lady love."

French and Saunders will join The Repair Shop

Which stars are set to appear on Comic Relief?

There are plenty audiences can look forward to on the bill for Friday's shows. Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are reuniting for a very special performance, while French and Saunders are also reuniting to reprise their 'Extras' sketch while paying a visit to The Repair Shop – and Dame Judi Dench is there, too!

And if that wasn't enough, familiar TV faces like Scarlett Moffatt, Helen George, Nina Wadia and Rosie Jones will learn opera, while Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne surprise school children during a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

David Tennant is also hosting

When does Comic Relief air?

Comic Relief airs on Friday 18 March at 7pm on BBC One. The first segment will air until 10pm, and AJ Odudu will pick up the remaining coverage from 10.35pm onwards.

