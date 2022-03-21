All you need to know about Ruth Jones' husband, children and more The Gavin and Stacey star is this week's guest on Who Do You Think You Are?

We love settling down to watch Who Do You Think You Are? and this week, there's a very familiar face taking part.

Gavin and Stacey writer and star Ruth Jones is appearing on the programme to find out more about her family history. Ahead of her episode, which is being repeated on BBC One on Monday evening, get to know her immediate family here.

Who is Ruth Jones' husband?

Ruth Jones is known and adored for her incredible comedy writing for Gavin and Stacey and her perfect portrayal and Nessa Jenkins on the BBC sitcom. But away from the beloved programme, as well as her successful career as a novelist, much less is known about her personal life.

Ruth prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight

In the early nineties, while working with her future-Gavin and Stacey co-star, Rob Brydon, for a BBC Wales series, Ruth met TV and radio producer David Peet.

Although David was married with three children, the marriage ended up breaking down before David and Ruth married. David and Ruth tied the knot in 1999 and have been happily married ever since.

Does Ruth Jones have children?

Ruth mostly keeps her private life to herself, but she has opened up about becoming a stepmum to David's three children, Louise, Alex and Fiona, from his previous marriage in the past.

On the subject of not having children of her own, she told the Daily Mail: "It just didn't happen. It wasn't a decision. I don't have a burning desire to have babies. I think it's heartbreaking if you do and you find out you can't have them. I love being a stepmum — all the joy of motherhood without the pain of childbirth."

Ruth pictured with her husband, David Peet, in 2011

What has Ruth said about her family?

In addition to opening up about the "joys of parenthood without giving birth", Ruth spoke candidly to The Scotsman newspaper about becoming a stepmum. The actress said: "You take things as they come.

There wasn't a moment when I thought, 'I've become a stepmum now. We never had any difficulty with teenage angst, and now I'm looking forward to becoming a step-grandmother at some point."

