Meet Countryfile presenter Matt Baker's wife and children

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also hosted Blue Peter and The One Show.

But away from his television roles, he can be found at home in the Chilterns with his wife and two children. Want to know more about his family? Keep reading…

WATCH: Matt Baker confirms exciting family news

Who is Matt Baker's wife?

Matt, 43, is married to childhood sweetheart Nicola Mooney. The couple met 23 years ago when Matt was just 20 years old. Nicola, who now works as a physiotherapist, reportedly met the former Blue Peter presenter when he was performing in the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes back in the 90s.

Matt and his wife Nicola have been married since 2004

They tied the knot in 2004 after dating for seven years. Speaking to the Express in 2011, Matt said he felt "lucky" that he met his wife before he became a household name.

"I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started," he said. "I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her."

Does Matt Baker have children?

Matt is a proud dad of two! He and his wife share a son, Luke, and a daughter, Molly, who are 14 and 12 respectively. The pair of them love helping their famous dad around their family farm.

The star previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

The former Blue Peter star is dad to Luke and Molly

Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show in spring last year after nine years in order to spend more time with his family.

Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt told viewers that while he was excited about future career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

Where does Matt Baker live?

Matt and his family live in the Chilterns and have their own smallholding. However, the family did relocate to Matt's family farm in the Durham Dales during lockdown last year after his mum was knocked over by sheep and broke her leg. The Countryfile presenter stepped in to help keep the farm running.

His Channel 4 show Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales documents the heartwarming journey. Matt also recently published a book titled A Year on Our Farm: How the Countryside Made Me, which explores his roots in the Durham countryside.

Talking about the success of the series, Matt said: "We were doing what we were doing, filmed it all and everybody seemed to love it and understood why we were doing it. They could relate to the issues and those family matters that affect so many families – we were so overwhelmed by the reaction!"

