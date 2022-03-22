Eamonn Holmes talks candidly about health 'nightmare' following back surgery The star had orthopaedic surgery to repair three slipped discs in his back

Eamonn Holmes spoke openly on GB News on Monday about how stairs have become a "nightmare" following an orthopaedic operation to fix three slipped discs in his back.

Speaking to entertainer Christopher Biggins, Eamonn said: "You and I have gone through orthopaedic operations in the past few years and I never thought that having a house with stairs would be a problem, but it certainly is.

WATCH: Eamonn talked about his health "nightmare" on GB News

"It's a nightmare," the presenter continued. "As you get older nobody warns you about this."

Christopher agreed that it's a concern, adding: "Everybody I know is putting in lifts. You can put a lift in now very, very cheaply if you've got the space. Two flights of stairs, for me, is quite something."

Co-host Isabel Webster asks Eamonn and Christopher if they'd prefer a lift to a chair lift, to which Christopher replied: "I would hate a chair lift, that would be so embarrassing."

Eamonn has been using a stick during his recovery

Eamonn has spoken in the past about his chronic back pain, telling The Sun: "For months now I haven't been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too... I had to stop driving and sold my car back to the dealer too, which felt quite emasculating.

In an appearance on This Morning, before he moved over to GB News, the presenter said: "The thing I'm struggling with at the moment is a dead right leg. I've had dislocated discs for the past five months. I'm having all sorts of treatment and working through it with all sorts of things like dietary and hydrotherapy."

Eamonn's osteopath suggested he try ice baths to help his pain

The 62-year-old presenter has been building up the strength in his leg, telling his followers walking is helping his weak leg. He's also been submerging it in ice, on the advice from his osteopath, which is said to help with inflammation.

