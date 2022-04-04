Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Tatyana Ali breaks silence – 'I believe in him' Her comments were met with praise from her fans

It's been over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live at the Oscars, and many Hollywood stars have given their opinion on the incident.

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith Oscars altercation: 'I'm still processing what happened'

Over the weekend, Will's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Tatyana Ali, finally broke her silence and took the opportunity to defend the actor, with whom she starred in the series for six years.

"Took me a while to get my thoughts together. Right is right, wrong is wrong, and love is love. @willsmith," she captioned a screenshot of her original tweet, which read: "I love #WillSmith very much. @chrisrock didn't deserve to be hit. Period."

She continued: "My heart aches for what has happened. I don't know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I've seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him."

Tatyana and Will became good friends during the filming on their hit TV series, which began in 1990 and lasted for six years

Tatyana's message was soon inundated with replies, with many applauding her for "helping your loved ones be accountable".

"Respect. Holding and helping your loved ones be accountable," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Love your post, very fair."

A third added: "Love this so much. He does have a big heart. & we all make mistakes. Beautiful statement."

Since the altercation took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Will has released a statement apologising to Chris and the Academy.

Chris Rock recently revealed he is still processing what happened

Days later, he spoke out again to announce his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

He continued: "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Will concluded his statement by saying: "So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.