Good Morning Britain viewers unimpressed with Richard Madeley for same reason

Good Morning Britain viewers were left unimpressed on Tuesday morning while watching broadcaster Richard Madeley present the show alongside Kate Garraway.

The former GMTV star, who often appears on the programme, sparked some playful comments from viewers who took to social media to complain for the same reason.

Many were seemingly unimpressed with Richard's explanation of the events occurring in Ukraine, with one person tweeting: "Gawd! Help us! Madeley goes round the houses with a history lesson and a rambling minute long prologue before he reaches his actual question!! #GMB." A second person joked: "Richard in full Partridge mode today #GMB."

Others were keen for Richard to allow his co-host Kate to contribute to the conversation. "#Gmb will Richard Madeley let Kate get a word in?" wrote a third fan.

Richard hosted Tuesday's show with Kate Garraway

The broadcaster also came under criticism from viewers on Monday when he was discussing some harrowing details of Russian troops allegedly committing war crimes with Former Senior British Adviser to US central command Chip Chapman.

Richard was criticised for asking, "Chip, we've said something that was widely reported this morning that rape was used as a weapon of war. How exactly is rape a weapon of war?"

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain will look a little different this week as regular anchor Susanna Reid has taken some time off from the programme in line with the Easter break.

Richard's comments sparked some complaints from viewers

Other flagship ITV shows will also see a shakeup of presenters over the coming weeks. Ranvir Singh is taking Lorraine Kelly's seat for Lorraine, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are back on This Morning replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Alison and Dermot will be on This Morning all week and, following that, Josie and Vernon will make a return to the ITV programme from Monday 11 April to Thursday 14 April.

Alison and Dermot will then be back to host the extra bank holiday shows on Friday 15 April and Monday 18 April before Holly and Phillip make their return on Tuesday 19 April.

