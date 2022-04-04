Good Morning Britain viewers confused after Susanna Reid takes break from the show The ITV morning programme has had a presenter shakeup

Good Morning Britain made some changes to their presenting lineup on Monday morning, leaving some viewers confused after noticing that regular host Susanna Reid was absent from the show.

The broadcaster normally hosts the current affairs breakfast programme from Monday to Thursday each week, however, the anchor is taking break from the show in line with the Easter holidays. Instead, Kate Garraway took to the presenting panel alongside fellow TV star Richard Madeley.

But some viewers were confused by the change, as one person asked on Twitter: "Where [is] my Susanna? #gmb." A second wrote: "[What] is going on Meridian news No Susanna but Richard #GMB."

A third, however, was pleased to see Kate back on Good Morning Britain as they tweeted: "#GMB Can Kate be head news anchor again and Ranvir?" followed by a high-five emoji.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect more changes to morning TV over the next few weeks as the presenting schedule will look different on other programmes including Lorraine and This Morning.

Kate Garraway filled in for Susanna Reid on Monday's Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh filled in for Lorraine Kelly on Monday's edition of the show, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are back on This Morning replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The duo, who replaced Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes as the regular end-of-week presenters last year, will take the reins for the first week of Holly and Phillip's break and host the show from Monday 4 April to Friday 8 April.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are presenting This Morning all week

Following that, Josie and Vernon will make a return to the ITV programme from Monday 11 April to Thursday 14 April.

Alison and Dermot will then be back to host the extra bank holiday shows on Friday 15 April and Monday 18 April before Holly and Phillip make their return on Tuesday 19 April.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

