Deadline: viewers all have the same complaint about Channel 5 thriller

Channel 5's latest thriller, Deadline, made its debut on Tuesday night and viewers who tuned in to watch the new series all had the same complaint.

The drama follows washed-up investigative journalist James who takes an interest in his high profile interviewee, Natalie, who is accused of murdering her husband.

In episode one, we see wealthy widow Natalie at the centre of a media storm as she insists on her innocence. James initially believes her to be guilty but becomes more and more interested in her story.

The first instalment ended with a huge twist when Natalie revealed that her brother, Oliver, is in fact alive and responsible for the murder, despite previously claiming that he had taken his own life four years earlier.

Viewers were left unimpressed by the premiere of the new drama, however, and took to Twitter to complain about the pacing of the episode.

Viewers were left unimpressed with the new drama

One person wrote: "Watched about 20 minutes of #Deadline on Channel 5. So slow couldn't take any more," while another added: "I stuck Deadline for 20 minutes but gave up. Hadn't got a clue what was going on, it was slow and they constantly mumbled!"

A third person compared the drama to the BBC's thriller series, Bodyguard, writing: "#Deadline drama producers should be forced to watch the first episode of #Bodyguard before making shows for an idea of good pacing."

Other viewers felt that the show wasn't gripping enough, with one person tweeting that the episode was "Dull, boring and slow".

Some fans praised the opening episode

However, not all viewers were disappointed by the new series, with one person praising the episode: "I loved it. It's going at a nice pace. Just enough to pull you in and get those little grey cells going. Amateur detective me."

Another fan applauded Channel 5 for continuing to carve out a reputation for producing original, scripted series: "I really like the fact that Channel 5 has been making quite a few original dramas."

Deadline continues on Channel 5 on Wednesday at 9pm.

