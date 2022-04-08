Hoda Kotb leaves fans bawling with the most heartwarming video The TV host created a social media storm

Hoda Kotb left barely a dry eye in the house on Friday when she posted the sweetest video on Instagram.

The Today show host reshared a clip which has gone viral of a grandfather singing What a Wonderful World to his grandson who has down syndrome.

In the clip, the little boy is sitting on his grandad's knee as he softly sings the Louis Armstrong hit to him.

Hoda captioned the clip: "Thank you @mariashriver and @violadavis. We needed this, " and added a heart emoji.

The heartwarming video sparked a huge reaction from her followers who flooded her with comments, ranging from, "I'm not crying. Oh yes I am. Just beautiful," to, "watched this a dozen times already and bawl my eyes out every single time it is just so beautiful."

Others thanked Hoda for sharing and there were strings of tearful emojis and kind words about the adorable bond the grandfather has with his grandson.

Hoda shared the adorable clip which has gone viral

The star has two daughters herself, Hope and Hayley, who she dotes on. Hoda recently opened up about parenting and the questions her adopted children ask her.

In her popular podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the mom-of-two chatted to country star Thomas Rhett, who adopted his oldest daughter, Willa Gray, in 2017.

The conversation turned to their experiences raising their children, and Hoda said: "As you know I adopted two children and a lot of questions are already coming up that I get from Haley and that I will get from Hope too."

Hoda has two children with her ex Joel Schiffman

She added: "Kids are funny they ask questions. Haley holds my skin up to her skin and says 'Am I darker than you momma? What about Hopey, is she darker than me?'

"We kind of make jokes about it but you want to preserve where they are from so they remember. I feel if you don't know your identity, how are you going to live your life? "You've got to figure out a way to navigate."

Hoda adopted her two daughters with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

