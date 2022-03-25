Hoda Kotb left shocked and tearful by wonderful suprise live on Today She couldn't control her emotions

Hoda Kotb welled up at an emotional moment on live TV when she was surprised by someone very special.

The Today show host was attempting to pull off a TikTok challenge by music star Walker Hayes when she received a wonderful gift.

Hoda and her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, had their eyes closed when Walker walked onto set.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb left tearful by wonderful surprise on Today

The mom-of-two opened her eyes to see how Jenna was getting along and was met with the man himself.

Hoda was clearly overwhelmed as she welled up and hugged Walker. When she sat down to welcome her surprise guest there were more tears in her eyes as she struggled to remain composed.

Hoda is a big fan of the singer and it's not the first time she's been at the receiving end of one of his visits - only this time it was in the flesh.

The challenge Hoda and Jenna tried to recreate

Just ahead of Christmas, she was looking back at memorable moments as the year drew to a close.

At the time, the conversation of TikTok came up and Hoda and Jenna

discussed how they made their first ever TikTok video together to the song Fancy Like by Walker Hayes, including the dance.

As Hoda started to tell a story about her relationship with the song, the phone suddenly rang, leaving both quiet and wary.

Walker shared the moment on Instagram too

Suddenly, Walker himself showed up on the screen and both hosts cheered, with Hoda screaming: "Yes! Yes!"

Eventually, she was left so shocked by the surprise that she could only cover her hand with her mouth and go: "Oh my god!"

The two then started gushing to Walker about his song and Hoda then narrated the story of how she played it at the Today Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

"The place went crazy for it," she said. The clip, shared on the show's official Instagram, was captioned: "We got a surprise call from country superstar (and our TikTok inspiration) @walkerhayes!"

