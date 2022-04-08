Will Kirk shares exciting The Repair Shop news - and fans are thrilled

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared some exciting news regarding the show - and fans are sure to be thrilled.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares never-before-seen snap - fans are shocked

Posting on his Instagram, the TV presenter and furniture restorer announced that the team behind the show's beloved BBC programme have a new book coming out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

His caption read: "Great news! I'm really excited to reveal our new book The Repair Shop: Life in the Barn featuring some of our favourite repairs and stories. Coming out this October. Now available to pre-order - link in bio."

MORE: The Repair Shop presenters' children: Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher and more

MORE: The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher shares heartwarming tribute to co-stars

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their delight at the news, with one person writing: "This makes me so happy!! Can't wait to get this book!"

The Repair Shop: Life in the Barn, £18.04, Amazon

"Pre-ordered it already!!!! Can't wait so excited," another said and a third added: "Lovely!! It will be my Xmas present in December!"

The new book, which promises inside stories from Will and fellow experts Steve Fletcher, Suzie Fletcher and Dominic Chinea, among others, follows the beloved show's first book, The Repair Shop: Tales from the Workshop of Dreams which was released in November 2020 and host Jay Blades' own memoir Making It, which hit shelves last year.

Are you a fan of The Repair Shop?

The synopsis for the new book reads: "Each of the experts shares their own stories and their repairs, capturing in the process the magic and ethos of the barn. Includes quotations and Q & As from the experts as well as Jay Blades on some unique restoration collaborations."

"With the focus on the experts themselves, readers will feel as though they're stepping straight into the 'workshop of dreams' and experiencing first hand the magic of the barn."

MORE: Will Kirk reveals handmade gift he's made for first child - and it's seriously impressive!

Meanwhile, viewers can catch brand new episodes of the programme, which sees Will and his colleagues resurrect items that owners thought were beyond saving this month as the latest series is currently airing.

It's also been confirmed that filming for a new series of the show is currently underway and that it should arrive on our screens later this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.