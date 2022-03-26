Will Kirk reveals handmade gift he's made for first child - and it's seriously impressive! The TV star and his wife are expecting their first child together

Earlier this month, The Repair Shop star Will Kirk delighted his fans and famous friends alike when he revealed that he and his wife Polly Snowdon are expecting their first child together.

And appearing on Morning Live this week, Will revealed a handmade toy he is planning to gift his child when they are born - and it's both sweet and seriously impressive!

As host Gethin Jones said on the daytime programme, Will is going to both a "great dad" and a "handy dad" thanks to his many years of experience as a woodworker.

And while the BBC star sadly revealed that he does not have time to fashion a piece of furniture for his baby, he does have other plans in motion. As he said: "As much as I would love to do something quite big I don't have the time. However, I have been whittling some wooden toys."

"I have started making an elephant," he added as an image of a wooden elephant Will had carved popped up on the screen.

Will has been whittling a toy elephant for his first child

He explained that he had made the hand-sized sculpture not in his television workshop but on a yoga mat on his living room floor in his spare time.

The 36-year-old woodwork expert shared with his followers the exciting news of his incoming arrival earlier month by posting a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

Will recently shared the incredible news that he is going to be a father

He added the caption: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

Fellow Repair Shop star, Jay Blades, was among those who flooded the comment section with celebratory messages. He wrote: "Congratulations all three of you," alongside a praying hands emoji, a smiley face and a heart emoji.

The good news comes just seven months after Will and Polly tied the knot in August last year. The couple were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Will prefers to keep any information about his wife under wraps, we do know that she works as a doctor and that the couple live in a beautiful property in Wandsworth, London.

