Al Roker shares sentimental tribute ahead of special work project close to his heart

Al Roker has a big task ahead of him, and it's taking him away from the Today studios. The morning show host opened up about an impactful moment during his childhood and how much it means to him now as he embarks on an extra special project.

The star was inundated with support from fans as he revealed he would be interviewing former President Barack Obama in a sentimental video.

Al flew in to Washington DC for the special conversation, and spoke to fans candidly about one of the first times he visited the capital city and how much the visit meant to him.

The selfie video saw the news anchor with the US Capitol building towering behind him, and he expressed the impact the historic structure had on him, explaining: "I'm telling you, I never get tired of seeing that building, it means so very very much to all of us, it should."

He captioned the somber yet impactful message with: "First time I saw the #uscapitol building was a church field trip in 1968 and ever since then, I am still awestruck by what it represents."

His words certainly resonated with fans, who agreed in the comments and wished him good luck, writing: "I'm so glad you said that, Al. I thought it was just me. I never tire of DC," and: "Looking forward to the interview!" as well as: "Al, thank you for all that you do, and for taking us along your journey!"

The beloved weatherman is certainly no stranger to taking fans along all his trips, walks, and updates, and continued to share videos from his time in DC.

He received a warm welcome to the city – and a familiar one – evidenced by the bright blue sky that served as a background for all his videos, which included one of the impressive NBC offices, and luckily for the host, they have a view of his favorite building.

Al and Obama at the White House garden in 2016

The father-of-three also took the time to commemorate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States, through a video of the church that had a sign in honor of her.

His interview with the former President celebrates his new series, Our Great National Parks on Netflix, and will air on The Today Show on 13 April.

