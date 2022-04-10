Al Roker expresses gratitude and inspires fans in latest sentimental video Fans can always count of his sound advice

Al Roker undoubtedly knows how to best inspire and motivate his fans. He always has inspiring advice and honesty for them up his sleeve, and his followers continuously support him in return.

Fans of the beloved weatherman love his morning video updates, and know that whether he's been outside or his own treadmill, they can always count on a post from his walk with a sweet update, tip, or candid admission.

Al rarely takes a break from his walk, even on weekends, and on Saturday's walk and video, he opened up about the importance of the "me time" he gets through them.

He started off the clip by saying: "One of the things I love about walking is you get to think about stuff, get some time to reflect on what you're hoping for for the week ahead."

The morning show host admitted that he was going to complain about the weather, which he described as "a gray day," before stopping to think about the fact that others are experiencing much worse weather troubles.

He explained: "Our friends down South in the plains have had far worse weather." The Today star also acknowledged Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The father-of-three said that his walks give him "a chance to be appreciative for what you do have," leaving fans with yet another bit of sound advice, stating: "I hope you get a chance to think about that this weekend as well."

The 67-year-old was candid in his caption too, writing: "One of the reasons I love to #takeawalk is it gives me #metime to think about what I am truly #grateful for and to try and minimize the #whining."

Fans were equally as honest and appreciative of the star in return, taking to his comment section to write: "Absolutely! Walking has relieved me from a lot of the stressors that life throws!!" and: "I find it difficult to view you as a whiner. AT ALL. I guess the walking works! You are a gem, Mr. Roker!!" as well as: "You always ease my mind."

The news anchor of course already shared with his followers his Sunday update as well, which naturally included more motivational goodness, as he expressed gratitude for having chosen to walk outside instead of the treadmill, enjoying a beautiful day in return.

