Savannah Guthrie shares health update as she admits it's 'baby steps' The TV host was inundated with love

Savannah Guthrie was on the receiving end of some unpleasant jibes on Friday after she shared an update on her recent injury.

The Today show presenter has unfortunately damaged her foot, forcing her to wear slippers during her hosting duties.

Savannah posted new images on Instagram and revealed that while she's still suffering, she has been able to slip on a pair of loafers and is hobbling into the weekend.

Savannah Guthrie shares rare behind the scenes footage from Today

While many fans said they feel her pain and made suggestions for a swift recovery, there was also some negativity which Savannah addressed herself.

Taking to her Stories, Savannah made light of a comment from a so-called fan who cruelly wrote: "You look so old Savannah. What happened to you?"

She drew a ring around the message and added: "I love my fans," but while the mom-of-two didn't seem fussed, her true fans were outraged.

Savannah called out the so-called fan

Many of them commented on the negativity and defended the star by writing: "I think you look better than ever and love your fun fashion," and, "I don’t understand haters, but they’re definitely out there! I love how you handled the one on this thread. I hope your toe heals very soon."

The star's painful injury means she's had to hang up her high-heels in favor of the fluffy footwear.

Savannah revealed she's sprained her toe and said while it's not healed yet, she's taking "baby steps" to making a full recovery.

Savannah said she was finally able to wear loafers instead of slippers

She is now back in New York after a brief trip to Los Angeles where she covered the Oscars for Today during which she stunned fans with her glamorous red carpet appearance.

Savannah dazzled in a classic black velvet dress with white halter-top straps with a rose in the middle, paired with an up-do and black heels which she's eager to slip back into soon.

