Savannah Guthrie dons beautiful dress for Oscars date night with husband Mike Feldman The NBC star is in Los Angeles

Savannah Guthrie had quite the star-studded weekend as she jetted off with husband Mike Feldman to Los Angeles for Oscars night.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie gets candid with honest career admission that impresses viewers

The Today host flew to California to cover the Academy Awards for the show and hit the red carpet in quite an elegant fashion.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

Sharing photographs of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party alongside her husband, Savannah posed for the camera as she showed off how great a time she had been having.

She wore a classic black velvet dress with white halter-top straps with a rose in the middle, paired with an up-do and black heels.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie sparks heated debate as she makes intense work schedule revelation

The TV personality also included a selfie of hers while getting ready while also displaying the back of her dress. Mike looked sharp beside her in a tuxedo paired with sneakers.

"Our big night out!" she captioned her photographs, and many of her friends and fans quickly approved, with Christy Turlington simply dropping a heart emoji.

Savannah and Mike attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party

"You looked Beautiful," one wrote, with another adding: "You two look great!!" A third even said: "Your hubby looks good too; but Savannah you are amazing in that gown; the color, your eyes, everything is perfect!"

The NBC star shared details from her exciting trip on social media over the weekend when she revealed that she was in LA for the Oscars.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie speaks candidly about family life - 'I feel guilty all the time'

MORE: Savannah Guthrie delights viewers as she returns to Today following idyllic family vacation

The mom-of-two also made a sweet reference to her co-star Hoda Kotb after finding a sign that read 'Hodes parking'. "Where's my @hodakotb at?" she wrote alongside it.

Savannah has quite a lot on her plate, having returned from the Bahamas only last week.

The Today star flew to LA to cover the Oscars

And she's also working on a brand new cooking show with Today called Starting from Scratch "for people who don't know how to cook," which kicked off right before her break.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.