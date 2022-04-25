Miranda star Miranda Hart sets the record straight on new series Series three aired in 2013

Miranda Hart has taken to Instagram to clarify reports that her hit sitcom Miranda is returning for a fourth series.

It had been widely reported that the star had written the fourth instalment and was preparing for its return.

However, that’s just not the case, according to the star. Writing on Instagram on Monday, Miranda shared a statement that read: "It's so lovely when some people get excited there might be more Miranda. Means a lot.

"But I'm afraid what was in the papers today didn't come from me. Nothing planned at this time."

Viewers were quick to react, with a large number admitting they were disappointed by the update. "I'd love another series – Miranda married, with kids, and all that madness," one shared. "Pretty please!" begged a second.

"You are amazing and your show is my favourite sitcom ever," a third told the star. "We definitely want more!"

Series three of Miranda aired from 2012 until 2013 followed by two Christmas special in 2014 and 2015. At the end of that final episode – titled The Final Curtain – Miranda said to viewers, "I don't know when and if I'll see you again…"

To mark the tenth anniversary of the show, the cast reunited once again for a 70-minute show celebrating the series. Titled Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, the programme aired on 1 January 2020.

Speaking at the time about the future of the series, Miranda said: "This Such Fun Celebration felt like it could go both ways. It could be the goodbye forever (so for that reason I really hope people watch it and enjoy it), or it could be a springboard in to some specials.

"I am very torn - part of me wants to see Gary and Miranda's married life, part of me wonders whether the story was told and as Miranda gets older it's a very different kind of show. So the answer remains - I don't know! But I do know that I am incredibly grateful for every supporter of the show and the legacy that it has created."

