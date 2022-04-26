Do MAFS couples get paid for being on the show? Season nine came to an end on Monday night

The latest season of Married at First Sight Australia finally came to an explosive end on Monday night. Viewers watched as couples and rivals came face to face at the reunion dinner party for one last drama-filled episode.

While many lucky contestants walked away from the experiment with a new love, some walked away with their hearts broken. But did they really leave the programme with nothing to show for it? Read on to find out if the contestants were paid for being on the show…

Are Married at First Sight contestants paid?

Yes. The contestants who appear on the show do get paid for their participation. While there is no prize for staying married at the end of the series, the contestants do get paid daily. But exactly how much do they get?

Former contestant Nasser Sultan told Now to Love: "You get $150 for the day, that's it. But on top of that, you have to pay expenses - your living expenses with the woman that you marry."

"It's not $150 clear. You still have to pay rent if you're renting, you've gotta pay your rego and it's 12 hour filming days."

Couples get paid daily for participating in the show

According to Nasser, who was partnered with Gabrielle Bartlett on the show, the MAFS contract states that the contestants "get a per diem" which means they are not being "paid for work" but are given a daily allowance to cover expenses.

"None of our groceries were covered," he explained. "They filmed us going shopping and we had to shop at the same grocery store - which was really expensive, but it was out of our own money."

"Gab and I would sometimes spend up to $70 a day on just living, so we didn't have much left after that," he added.

Couples don't get paid for staying married at the end of the experiment

Another former contestant, Mikey Pembroke, who appeared in the 2020 series, previously claimed that those who appear on the show "don't get paid at all".

Speaking on the I've Got News For You podcast, Mikey revealed that he walked away with "about 1,000 bucks" from the show. "You don't get paid at all – this is a thing that needs to change," he said.

"But the show makes an incredible amount of money. And say you were on, you know, a TV show that does really well, the actors get paid more and more because it's doing so well. And that's the way it should be for MAFS," he explained.

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on All4.

