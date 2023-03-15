Which couples from Married at First Sight Australia are still together? Some of the couples on the E4 show have had rocky starts

Married at First Sight Australia recently returned for a new series and we are loving getting stuck into the drama once again! A fresh batch of singles from Down Under were matched to their "perfect partner" by a team of experts before they walked down the aisle to meet their new spouses for the first time.

The tenth series is underway and while many are still together on screen, others have already parted ways such as Claire and Jesse and Sandy and Dan. Keep reading to find out more about which couples are still in the running to enjoy a long-lasting marriage on the show.

Bronte and Harrison

Bronte and Harrison's wedding was featured on the first episode of the show and it was not without its drama. Although the pair seemingly hit it off at the altar, with Harrison telling his new bride that she "took his breath away", Bronte then learned some crucial information about her new husband from her friend. Check out the video below to see what happened.

So are they still together? Given the series hasn't wrapped yet, there aren't any spoilers online or indicators on social media, but they decided to work on their relationship and stay together at the re-coupling ceremonies, despite the hiccup at the wedding. But will it last?

Lyndall and Cameron are vowing to stick together

Lyndall and Cameron

Lyndall and Cameron's wedding was also featured in episode one and we must say the pair looked very well-matched! There was even an emotional moment when Lyndall opened up about her cystic fibrosis diagnosis, and Cameron was hugely supportive. Aw! Family week brought up some issues – but they seem to have, for now, moved past it.

Tahnee and Ollie

Tahnee and Ollie were the youngest couple to take part in the experiment this year and they were paired after both expressing disinterest in dating apps and a desire to meet The One IRL. At their wedding, they got off to a great start and they've pretty much stayed on track ever since. We have high hopes for this pair.

Tahnee and Ollie are getting along well

Alyssa and Duncan

Alyssa and Duncan are another couple who have shared ups and downs throughout their time on the show so far.

Alyssa's Mormon upbringing brought its challenges when it came to intimacy and revelations about their past also meant they had some hiccups. But it looks like they're striving to keep moving forward…

Alyssa and Duncan are still together on the experiment

Melinda and Layton

"I don't know if this will work, but I've never been one to give up easily. I'm stepping back from control and trusting this experiment," is what Melinda wrote on her Instagram when she married Layton. The pair had their hesitations to begin with, but have since stayed together to try and make it work. Will they go the distance?

Evelyn and Rupert

Evelyn and Rupert married most recently in the series when they joined series ten after a few episodes. The pair seem to have hit it off and are, for now, relatively drama free. Yay!

