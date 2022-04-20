Downton Abbey star looks completely unrecognisable during red carpet event - see the photo Cousin Matthew, is that you?

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens made headlines recently with his epic takedown of Boris Johnson live on-air, but stepping out on the red carpet for his new TV series Gaslit, he turned heads for a very different reason.

Joining his co-stars Sean Penn, Julia Roberts and Betty Gilpin at the New York premiere of the new Starz Play drama, Dan looked a far cry from his prim character on the hit British drama where he first made his name.

The actor, 39, donned a colourful outfit that consisted of a red, purple and orange colour block overcoat and matching shirt and trousers from up-and-coming designer Licong Gong.

He paired the psychedelic look with some suitably seventies-style tinted glasses and a matching multi-coloured manicure. He also rocked an impressive moustache and darker hair, making him look considerably different from his Downton days.

Dan looked considerably different from his Downton days

As fans will recall, he played Matthew Crawley, a distant middle-class cousin of the residents of Downton Abbey in the first two seasons of the show between 2010 and 2012.

After surviving both World War I and the Spanish flu, his beloved character sadly met his end in a car accident on the same day that his wife, Lady Mary, played by Michelle Dockery, gave birth to their son.

He finished his eye-catching look off with a multi-coloured manicure

The year after leaving the ITV series, Dan landed his first leading role in a film in 2014's thriller The Guest. Following its success, he went on to star in the Night at the Museum sequel and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast film alongside Emma Watson.

In 2020, he proved his comedy chops playing Russian singer Alexander Lemtov in Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

In his new show, which will be released on STARZ in the US and STARZPLAY in the UK on 24 April, he plays US politician John Dean who helped bring the truth behind the Watergate scandal to light - although he was initially involved in the cover-up.

