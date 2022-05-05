DI Ray: 6 crime dramas to watch now series has finished

We were absolutely obsessed with DI Ray, but now that the impressive police procedural drama has concluded, what should we be watching next? Check out our top recommendations for shows like DI Ray…

Unforgotten

Unlike the show's title, you will not forget a moment of this gripping crime drama which follows detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan as they attempt to solve historic murders that could have taken place many decades earlier. Each season has been more gripping than the last with a host of guest stars.

Strike

The story follows a private detective, Cormoran Strike, and his partner Robin as they attempt to cover mysteries that have taken place in and around London. With very compelling, loveable characters – and always with a brilliant twist to boot – we're already buzzing for season five.

Three Girls

While DI Ray follows the team uncovering evidence about a terrifying human trafficking case, the reality of the crime is all too real. Three Girls looks at the true story of a sex abuse ring in Rochdale – and how the victims were treated by police at the time.

Happy Valley

Love a strong female lead? It doesn't get much better than Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. In the drama, Catherine's home and work lives collide after a young woman is kidnapped – and the man behind is the same one who assaulted her late daughter, Becky, and who she blames for her death. Gripping stuff.

Professor T

Death in Paradise's first ever detective Ben Miller stars as a Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University, who is a genius with a penchant for solving crimes. The show is set to return for season two, and we can't wait to see what's in store for him next.

Baptiste

As the detective in the hit show The Missing, Julien Baptiste returns for a show of his own in the popular series that sees Julien track down missing people. In season one, he is talked into tracking down a missing girl who disappeared while working as a sex worker in Amsterdam.

