Silent Witness star Emilia Fox drops major details on Nikki and Jack romance in season 25

Silent Witness is set to return for the 25th-anniversary series - and the show’s star Emilia Fox has been giving us all of the details on what to expect from the new episodes! As well as celebrating the return of Amanda Burton as Sam, the show will also see what comes next for Nikki and Jack after kissing in season 24.

Speaking about what to expect, Emilia told the BBC: "We follow on from the end of series 24 and Nikki has spent the night at Jack's house, it's the beginning of their relationship. She gets a call from Sam asking for help and Nikki is trying to work out why she’s specifically asked the Lyell team. Sam's company is working on health passporting, which is such a big subject in real life at the moment."

She continued: "The kiss begged the question of why these two people who have worked together for so long and love each other and are single were not already having a relationship. It threw up many questions.

"How do friends transition to a relationship? Does that relationship dominate everything? How does it work alongside the job? What happens if it goes wrong? What happens if they are in conflict? The lovely thing is that the audience have wanted Jack and Nikki to be together. It's great that they have invested so much in that relationship."

Amanda Burton is returning as Sam

David Caves, who plays Jack, added: "At the end of the last series, there was a little tease of a kiss between them, which was immediately scuppered by a phone message from a student Nikki had been messing around with.

"We continue to tease that and keep it ambiguous. We don't want to give away too much too soon. We want people to ask, 'What’s going to happen next?' We hope people will really start to be invested in that relationship."

