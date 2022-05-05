MasterChef crowns 2022 winner after Eddie, Pookie and Radha battle it out Warning! Spoilers for the finale ahead

After seven gripping weeks that have kept us glued to our sofas, series 18 of MasterChef UK concluded on Thursday evening and crowned its 2022 winner.

The finale saw Pookie Tredell, Radha Kaushal-Bollan and Eddie Scott battle it to claim the prestigious title, and after some tight competition between the three, it was eventually revealed that fan favourite Eddie had won the series.

Celebrating his win, the 31-year-old marine pilot and amateur chef said: "It's everything. My whole life I feel has been building up to this moment. I can't believe I'm standing here as the MasterChef champion. It's just been the most stressful and the most enjoyable! I feel like I've just discovered who I am as cook. It's the best feeling ever."

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace were full of praise for their 2022 winner, with John gushing: "Eddie is nothing short of a culinary powerhouse. His love of classic French food blended with the spices of India, has made us really stand up and take notice. He's daring, he's adventurous, he doesn't play it safe."

Gregg added: "I think we've just seen the birth of a future great chef. Eddie impressed from the moment he set foot in this kitchen. He's hardly put a foot wrong throughout the competition."

Eddie has been named MasterChef's 2022 winner

Eddie managed to beat out 44 other aspiring cooks to the title over seven weeks of culinary challenges and an exhilarating final cook-off. He faced strong competition from runners-up Pookie and Radha as well as finalists Sarah Rankin and Ioan Jones, who left the show earlier this week.

The finale saw the three remaining contestants meet Gordon Ramsay

The Final Three were tested beyond anything they'd experienced to prove to John and Gregg their skill, tenacity, and culinary flair were worthy of success in the intense last challenges.

The finale saw the three finalists meet one of their culinary heroes Gordon Ramsay and enjoy a once in a lifetime opportunity of working at his three-star Michelin establishment, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

On his MasterChef experience, Eddie said: "I sat watching the show for years telling myself to apply. I wanted to go up in front of John and Gregg to see what I could really do. I think every amateur cook secretly dreams of having the chance to go onto a show like MasterChef - to have that one chance of totally changing your life in what you love doing!"

