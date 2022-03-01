Benedict Cumberbatch pays emotional tribute to late sister in touching speech The Power of the Dog star's sister Tracy died in December 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch has shared an emotional tribute to his late sister, who passed away just under three months ago.

Back in December 2021, the Hollywood star's sister Tracy Peacock sadly died at the age of 62 after a seven-year battle with cancer. And now, speaking during his induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Benedict - who is usually incredibly private about his personal life - opened up about the loss of his beloved sister.

"I want to mention my sister who we lost last year," the Sherlock star said during his speech. "She would have loved this.

"She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying."

He continued: "I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you're looking down on this moment now. I'm sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives."

Benedict with his and Tracy's mum Wanda Ventham

Tracy was the first daughter of Benedict's mother, Wanda Ventham, who was an actress and appeared on TV shows such as Doctor Who, Holby City and Heartbeat. She was born during Wanda's first marriage to James Tabernacle, which ended in 1974. She later married Benedict's father, Timothy Carlton in 1976 and welcomed their son the same year.

Benedict was supported at the unveiling ceremony by his wife, theatre director Sophie Hunter, with whom he has three children.

Later this month, the actor will be going up against Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington at the 2022 Oscars to battle it out for the Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.

His co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, have also been nominated for their performances in the Netflix Western drama about a brooding and menacing ranch hand who reacts with cruelty when his forward-thinking brother comes home with a new bride and her son.

