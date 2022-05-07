Everything you need to know about BAFTA 2022: nominees, performers and how to watch The highlight of the British television calendar is here

Are you ready for the most exciting night in British TV? The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards are finally here, and we can't wait to see which stars will be taking home the most prestigious awards of the evening.

Before the glitz and the glamour kicks off, here's all you need to know about the 2022 ceremony…

When are the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards?

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards are taking place on Sunday 8 May. The ceremony won't actually be live but will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6pm.

Who is presenting the awards 2022 BAFTA TV Awards?

The ceremony will be hosted by much-loved comedian and actor Richard Ayoade. However, in addition to Richard, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards will also feature a range of different famous faces presenting various awards.

Richard Ayoade is hosting this year's ceremony

Among those on presenting duties are BAFTA-winner Olivia Colman, Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson, Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice and his 2021 partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, Call the Midwife star Helen George, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, comedian Lee Mack, presenter Lorraine Kelly and Heartstopper's breakout star Joe Locke.

Who is performing at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards?

BRIT Award-winning singer George Ezra is set to kick off proceedings at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards with an exclusive red-carpet performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

Who are the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards nominees?

Russell T Davies' powerful and heartbreaking Channel 4 drama, It's A Sin, is leading the way with 11 nominations. Other standout shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Sex Education and Succession are also tipped to win big. You can see the full list of nominees here.

