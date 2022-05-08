Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis dressed to the nines for evening out with Giovanni Pernice The Strictly Come Dancing champions are nominated for the Must-See Moment of the year

The reigning champion of Strictly Come Dancing, Rose Ayling-Ellis, reunited with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice on Sunday night to attend the TV Baftas 2022.

The EastEnders actress exuded glamour in a stunning satin dress. Looking radiant, the 27-year-old star took to the red carpet in a striking all-black ensemble, rocking a figure-hugging gown complete with an elegant cowl neck and striking bow detailing. Rose's dress cascaded down her feminine silhouette, perfectly complementing Giovanni's equally dapper tuxedo.

Rose styled her brunette tresses in an elegant up-do, allowing face-framing bangs to highlight her pretty features. She rocked a glowy beauty look, adding fluttery lashes, dewy foundation and a nude lip to complete her makeup.

The actress, who has been deaf since birth, has been nominated for the Must-See Moment Award after her breathtaking silent performance with Giovanni to Zara Larsson and Clean Bandit's Symphony won her the crowning title on BBC's Strictly.

Rose and Giovanni stole the hearts of the nation when they performed the poignant dance back in December, raising awareness for the deaf community so close to Rose's heart.

Last month, Rose did the same when she posted an incredibly heartwarming rehearsal video with partner Giovanni. Sharing the black-and-white clip to her Instagram feed, the EastEnders star reminded her followers of the unforgettable moment when it all went silent during her performance.

The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Captioning the post, the 27-year-old wrote: "Throwback to rehearsal video of this dance before the country saw it and the big impact it made that blew our minds. "Definitely one of my favourite, most special weeks on Strictly.

"We are absolutely honoured to be nominated for the BAFTA's best TV moment of the year," she continued.

"There's only a few days left to vote if you want to. The link is in my bio. Thank you so so so much to everyone who votes."

