Given his impressive sporting career and his turn at presenting shows such as Top Gear and Cannonball, it's safe to say that Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is one of the most recognisable faces on TV.

The presenter and broadcaster is back alongside co-star Holly Willoughby for ITV's brand new celebrity programme with a competitive streak, The Games.

The programme, which began this week, sees a group of famous faces including Kevin Clifton, Phoenix Brown, Olivia Atwood, Max George and Lucrezia Millarini go head-to-head to take part in some sporting challenges. But when he's not busy working in television, he can be found at home with his family. Want to know more? Here's what we know...

Freddie and his wife have been married for over 15 years

Freddie Flintoff's wife

Freddie, 44, and his wife Rachael Wools married in March 2005 and have been the picture of marital bliss since. Rachael, 42, is a former model and ran her own successful events company Strawberry Promotions from the age of 19 up until 2006. The happy couple met in 2002 at a cricket ground in Birmingham while Rachael was promoting her business. Three years later, the pair tied the knot and the rest, they say, is history!

The pair met in 2002 and married in 2005

The TV star has been open in recent years about his battle with depression, and even revealed his wife's reaction to his diagnosis. During his appearance on the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! in 2015, the former cricketer said: "I think in some ways she was quite relieved.

"I think it's because she saw me as vulnerable as well. I spent a lot of time putting up a barrier playing sport and you tend to play up to that character all of the time, and in the end it got exhausting. I couldn't do it any longer."

Freddie Flintoff's children

Freddie and Rachael have four children together. Their first baby was a daughter, Holly, born in 2004. Shortly after they welcomed Corey, and then another son, Rocky, in 2008. In April 2020, the pair then announced that they had welcomed their fourth child, another boy, the previous Christmas. Freddie even revealed that they named their youngest Preston in tribute to the Lancashire city that Freddie grew up in.

Freddie Flintoff and wife Rachael welcomed their fourth son in December 2019

At the time he told talkSPORT: "Little Preston was born at Christmas - it is the first time I've actually spoken about it. But yeah, we have got another baby and it has been nice spending time with him." Freddie first announced his wife's pregnancy in October after Rachael revealed her bump at the Attitude Awards.

The couple's baby may have come as a welcomed surprise after the Top Gear host previously admitted that he didn't think he and Rachael would have any more children after welcoming Rocky. In 2016, he told The Sun: "We thought about it. I originally wanted five but you have three and that felt like enough. I couldn't go back to the nappy stage now."

What has Freddie Flintoff said about his family in the past?

Freddie usually likes to keep his family life away from the spotlight, however the former England Cricketer did reveal that becoming a father made him a better sportsman. Just one year after his daughter Holly was born in 2004, Freddie made history with the 2005 Ashes victory over Australia. "My career at the time, I started doing really well," he told the First Time Dads podcast. "Everyone said that couldn't happen, but it put everything into perspective. I actually got better."

Freddie with his cricket club, aged 11

He added: "You start thinking, 'You know what? I'm dressed in whites, we're chucking a ball around and trying to hit it.' Although it WAS the most important thing, it now isn't. It frees you up, especially with batting. I started scoring a lot of runs because I wasn't bothered about getting out."

