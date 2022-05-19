Tamron Hall reveals news close to her heart as fans send support The chat show host has a lot to look forward to

Tamron Hall was overcome with emotion this month after hearing about an incredible personal achievement.

The chat show host found out at the beginning of May that her ABC daytime talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, had been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards.

These include Outstanding Information Talk Show and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Fans were quick to show their support for Tamron after she posted the news on Instagram, with one writing: "Wonderful and well deserved!" while another wrote: "Huge congratulations." A third added: "Well deserved, you're amazing Tamron."

The TV star also shared a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude for the nominations.

"This is our first live show since the Daytime Emmys nominations were announced," she said. "I'm so proud of my team ... I have butterflies in my stomach ... In three seasons, The Tamron Hall Show has been nominated for a total 10 Emmys. Congratulations to my amazing team."

Tamron Hall was delighted to see her show being nominated for four Daytime Emmys

Tamron has a multi-layered career, and recently wrapped up the first season of her show, Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall, to glowing reviews.

The series examines real-life crime stories and highlights the statistic that most murder victims knew their killer beforehand.

Tamron Hall is multi-talented

The show was first announced back in November, where it was confirmed that the stories would be told by those who were impacted by the case such as family and friends.

In a statement at the time, Tamron said: "When the idea of a series focused on crimes committed by intimate partners was presented to me, I felt a deep connection to these victims.

The TV star has a lot to look forward to!

"I have always been pulled into the 'why' – why crimes like this happen – and the heartbreaking impact they have on family and friends. Court TV represents an additional, trusted partner to support the important work that I do."

