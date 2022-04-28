Tamron Hall 'devastated' after recent health diagnosis The Tamron Hall Show host will be missing from set

Tamron Hall has shared her devastation after revealing a recent health diagnosis.

The Tamron Hall Show host has reportedly been forced to film her talk show from home after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to Page Six. Tamron has made no reference to her diagnosis on social media, but according to the publication, the TV star sent an email to her colleagues informing them of her condition.

"I wanted to share the news with you that I have tested positive for COVID-19," the email reportedly read. "I am following CDC guidelines, staying home, and taking every precaution to ensure everyone's safety."

Despite recently celebrating her son, Moses' third birthday, Tamron revealed that no one else in her family has contracted the disease.

"Thankfully, Moses and my entire family have all tested negative," she continued in her email. "I am devastated, to say the least, but I know we will get through this."

Thankfully, Tamron's son Moses has not tested positive

According to reports, Tamron was forced to pull out of co-hosting City Harvest's 2022 gala with Benjamin Bratt earlier this week due to her diagnosis.

She is also said to be taping her Emmy Award-winning talk show from home and hasn't posted clips from the series on Instagram since Monday.

Meanwhile, another of Tamron's shows, Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall, recently wrapped its first season to glowing reviews.

Tamron's real-crime series recently wrapped its first season

The series examines real-life crime stories and highlights the statistic that most murder victims knew their killer beforehand. The show was first announced back in November, where it was confirmed that the stories would be told by those who were impacted by the case such as family and friends.

In a statement at the time, Tamron said: "When the idea of a series focused on crimes committed by intimate partners was presented to me, I felt a deep connection to these victims.

"I have always been pulled into the 'why' – why crimes like this happen – and the heartbreaking impact they have on family and friends. Court TV represents an additional, trusted partner to support the important work that I do."

