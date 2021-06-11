Tamron Hall frequently wows us with her incredible ensembles, ranging from beautiful yellow dresses that are just perfect for the warmer months to incredible pink feathered frocks.

MORE: Tamron Hall praises Al Roker after her son, 2, needed emergency surgery

And the television host has stunned fans once again with what might be one of her best looks yet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tamron Hall's son has adorable reaction to trying apples

The Tamron Hall host looked flawless in a beautiful white dress with black shoulder pads that perfectly showed off her killer legs.

Tamron completed her ensemble with a pair of black stilettos and she accessorised with some hoop earrings as she beamed into the camera.

The 50-year-old wore the outfit for a special edition of the Tamron Hall Show that was focused on In the Heights, which was released in theaters on Friday.

The film is based on the musical of the same name by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes.

It stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Lin-Manuel.

The host looked sensational

"Hall in The Heights," Tamron wrote. "A magical @tamronhallshow dedicated to @intheheightsmovie!!!" She then tagged some of the film's stars.

MORE: Tamron Hall is one proud mom in heartwarming picture with baby son Moses

MORE: Tamron Hall takes sweatsuits to a new level in luxe look Kirsten Dunst would love

Fans were amazed by her outfit, and one wrote: "Your dress," alongside a string of clapping hand emojis.

Another said: "My goodness… Those legs," and a third added: "I just wish I had your closet. You always wear such cute clothes!!!"

Last month, the mom-of-one thrilled fans when she revealed that she'd been nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host at the Daytime Emmys for the second year in a row.

The Tamron Hall Show was also nominated in the Best Talk Show, Best Host and Best Live and Direct-to-Tape Sound Mixing categories.

The star has some incredible looks

The star celebrated the news with a gif of herself on the stairs of the set of her show, with the caption: "I can't."

Fans were delighted with the news, as one beamed: "Well deserved!", a second added: "Congratulations," and a third wrote: "We love to see it!!! (Literally!)"

These aren't the first awards that the Tamron Hall Show has been nominated for this year, as in February it was put forward for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

"Thank you @naacpimageawards for your nomination and support!!!! What an honor to be nominated two years in a row!! @tamronhallshow," the daytime TV host captioned the photo, which showed her smiling wide and waving in a white knit sweater with feathered sleeves.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.