Tamron Hall leaves fans ecstatic with unbelievable announcement

Tamron Hall has earned plenty of plaudits as the host of the Tamron Hall Show, and on Wednesday she shared with fans a newspaper clipping that had high praise for the 51-year-old.

The article from TVNewsCheck rounded up the weekly ratings of various daytime talk shows, and highlighted that while Dr. Phil still led the pack, shows like Tamron's were making their "presence felt". It contained high praise for the host, as it added: "Hall was hot, ramping up 17%, the most of any talker, maintaining all of its prior year's ratings and forging ahead 50% in the key demo."

The star knew just who to thank for her success, as she left a heartfelt tribute to her fans, who she affectionately dubs her "TamFam."

"Thank you #tamfam for being a friend," she wrote. "Wednesday wisdom, real friends will always have your back. @tamronhallshow team so proud of y'all. #faith in my friend up above and the #tamfam."

Her fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of support for the television presenter, as one wrote: "Hall was hot!!!!!! Love it."

Another wrote: "Congratulations," while a third added: "Awesome, congrats! When you are good, you are good."

Tamron was excited over the news

A fourth complimented: "Tamron keep reaching for the sky, you have a fabulous day time talk show," while a fifth penned: "That's so awesome and well deserved!!!! Great shows!!!!"

Plenty of others posted strings of heart and applause emojis to mark her success.

The show has been going from strength to strength this year, and was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy award back in May.

In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "I can't! so grateful to be nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host 2 years in a row.

The star has had a lot to celebrate this year

"Thank you @DaytimeEmmys!! @TamronHallShow nominated for Best Talk Show, Host and Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing. Congrats to my team!!! THANK YOU TAMFAM!!"

The star also posted a gif of herself on the stairs of the set of the Tamron Hall Show, with the caption: "I can't."

Fans were delighted with the news, as one beamed: "Well deserved!", a second added: "Congratulations," and a third wrote: "We love to see it!!! (Literally!)"

And these aren't the first awards that the Tamron Hall Show has been nominated for this year, as in February it was put forward for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

