Tamron Hall reached an emotional milestone on Tuesday as her son, Moses, two, met his teachers at his nursery school.

The mother-of-one marked the major moment with a sweet snap of her and Moses walking hand in hand over a crosswalk.

Tamron looked stunning in an elegant floral minidress, while her son wore a shirt with a bird print on it and some tan pants.

In a heartwarming caption, the 50-year-old wrote: "We #MET his teachers today. Moses first day in school!! #mosesandmama It goes so fast."

She added the crying emoji at the end of the post. But she was quickly inundated with support from her fans.

"This picture is just precious," said one, while a second commented: "My heart just exploded."

The mother got emotional at how fast her son had grown

A third added: "Such a beautiful photo of Moses and Momma! It is amazing that he started school already! Time goes so fast. Feels that he was born yesterday."

Tamron shares Moses with husband Steve Greener. The couple started dating in 2017 before marrying in 2019, just months before Tamron gave birth. The star kept her pregnancy private for most of her journey, only confirming the news a month before her due date.

It's been a big year for Moses, as the youngster needed surgery back in April, although the reason why hasn't yet been disclosed.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, the host had plenty of warm words for her former Today colleague, Al Roker, who helped her through the ordeal.

"My son Moses had surgery a couple months ago, and I was in a panic. I didn't know what to do," she revealed while speaking to Al.

It's been a big year for the youngster

"I call Al Roker and I said, 'Al, I need your help.' Within seconds, I met the doctor, I'm in the surgery centre, and everything worked out just beyond what I could've expected."

The talk show host added: "This is what this man brings to my life!"

"Are you this good to everybody?" she asked him. "I don't know everybody so I don't know that I'm that great to everybody, but I try to help," Al responded.

