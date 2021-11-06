Tamron Hall works her magic in skintight latex outfit - and wow! We love this look

Tamron Hall looked as stunning as ever when she wore an outfit her fans were clambering to get their hands on.

The star showed off her look when she appeared on The View and shared a sneak peek at her appearance on Instagram too.

The multi-talented TV host teamed her sharp, black shirt with a purple, latex pencil skirt and topped it all off with killer, high-heeled boots.

Tamron captioned the image: "Latex with the ladies lol. @Theviewabc," and fans rushed to tell her how much they loved her latest ensemble.

"I love everything Sis wears. She never miss," said one, while another added: "Gorgeous I just loved this outfit," and a third said: "Lovely, beautiful, classy, elegant, outfit."

Tamron recently added another notch to her career post when she released her debut novel, As the Wicked Watch.

Tamron rocked latex for her appearance on The View

She's been making a whole host of appearances to promote the book and seems to slay it every single time.

Tamron's book was released last month, and it is the first in her planned Jordan Manning series, with the titular character investigating the murders of black women in Chicago.

A partial synopsis for the book reads: "The first in a thrilling new series from Emmy Award-winning TV Host and Journalist Tamron Hall, As The Wicked Watch follows a reporter as she unravels the disturbing mystery around the deaths of two young Black women, the work of a serial killer terrorizing Chicago."

She recently released her new book

The Tamron Hall Show has also been going from strength to strength this year, and was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy award back in May.

In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "I can't! so grateful to be nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host 2 years in a row.

"Thank you @DaytimeEmmys!! @TamronHallShow nominated for Best Talk Show, Host and Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing. Congrats to my team!!! THANK YOU TAMFAM!!"

