Why did Nicola Walker leave Unforgotten?

Unforgotten season five is currently filming, with Sinéad Keenan joining the cast, taking over from Nicola as DI Sunny Khan's new partner. Nicola bowed out of the show in season four – but why did she leave in the first place? Find out here…

Chatting about the reasons why she left, the Last Tango in Halifax star told Radio Times: "Chris Lang and I had been discussing the storyline for Cassie since the first series. By the time we got to her nervous breakdown in series three, we were already talking about where that story might naturally go, so her sudden death was very much a joint decision."

She added to TV Insider: "Chris and I were always interested in looking at the cost of being involved with these sorts of cases that we all love watching on television. Cassie does not have superpowers. She’s an ordinary person who’s really good at her job, and it took her to the place of having an emotional breakdown."

The show's creator, Chris, shared a snap of a season five clapper board alongside a picture of Sanjeev and Sinéad at a recent table read to announce Nicola's replacement, writing: "Delighted to be able to finally tell you that the brilliant @SineadKeenan will be joining the gorgeous @TVSanjeev to play DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James to his DI Sunil' Sunny' Khan in #Unforgotten five. Shooting started...about an hour ago. How lucky are we."

Sinead has now joined the cast

Fans were full of praise over the news, with Josie Lawrence writing: "Oh she’s great. Good luck with the shoot!" Another fan added: "Oh, what an excellent choice :) Sinead was superb on Being Human."

