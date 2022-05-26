The Repair Shop viewers in tears over guest's heartbreaking reason for special fix Fans were left feeling emotional

The Repair Shop continued with the latest episode of series ten on Wednesday night which left viewers in tears over a very special fix for a young boy.

Ten-year-old Jonah entered the barn with his mum Marisa, bringing along with him his toy dragon named Duncan, who first belonged to Marisa as a little girl and has now helped Duncan through many of life's challenges.

With the cuddly toy looking a little run down, Duncan explained that he was worried about taking it out and about in fear of making his condition worse - a reason that is particularly important as Jonah often needs to visit the hospital.

Marisa told experts Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell: "Jonah was diagnosed with a genetic condition and it's made life really challenging for Jonah - he's a very smiley chap and you wouldn't know it a lot of the time, but he's had several operations and he has lots of therapies as well ongoing.

"So we visit hospitals very frequently and he has to do daily exercises to keep his muscles strong.

Viewers were in tears over Jonah's request of the experts

"Duncan's been there, but not quite been there. He doesn't like taking Duncan to hospital because he's a bit floppy and he worries that if he takes him out and about to different hospitals and places he might get even more damaged."

Jonah then added: "I would like Duncan to be repaired because then he can come on hospital visits with me."

Following the repair, both guests were overwhelmed by Duncan's new look with Marisa welling up over the beloved dragon.

Jonah and Marisa were overwhelmed with the fix

Marisa wasn't the only one left wiping away tears, however, as viewers took to Twitter to express their emotion over the fix. One person wrote: "Blubbing over a toy dragon. The ladies did such a great job. Jonah is a credit to his mum. What a lovely young man," while another added: "A stuffed toy dragon has just brought this household to tears. This programme is truly wonderful."

A third fan commented: "Not me crying my eyes out over a toy dragon," while another wrote: "Oh repair shop you've got me again - Duncan the dragon and his family."

