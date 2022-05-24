The Repair Shop's Will Kirk delights fans with dapper new look The star enjoyed a 'wonderful' day out on Monday

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk was dressed to the nines as he enjoyed a day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday - and fans are loving his new look.

The woodwork expert took to Instagram to share some snaps from the event, which he attended alongside fellow co-star Dominic Chea, and looked as dapper as ever while wearing navy suit trousers, a light blue shirt and a grey blazer jacket.

"I had a wonderful morning at The Chelsea Flower Show," wrote the 37-year-old. "I opened a bottle of champagne with a sabre, found endless amounts of garden inspiration and managed to avoid the rain."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to compliment the BBC star, with one person writing: "Wow so dashing Will," while another agreed, adding: "You look so laid back Will and very handsome, I am sure you enjoyed the day."

A third fan joked: "Stop it with the cool look, already," while another added: "Looking very smart, I'd absolutely love to go there one day hope you had a great time."

Will looked dapper as he posed next to Dominic Chea

The new snap comes just days after the series announced that it would be swapping the iconic workshop at the Weald and Downland Living Museum for this year's Edinburgh TV Festival for a very special episode of the BBC programme.

The much-loved show will mark five years of restoring beloved heirlooms by attending the annual festival, which takes place between 25 and 26 August 2022.

While it is not yet known which experts will be heading to the event, we do know that fans can expect to see a handful of them take to the stage to restore some special items while also revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets.

The Repair Shop season ten continues on Wednesday evenings at 8pm on BBC One.

