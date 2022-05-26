The Split's Stephen Mangan comments on the future of BBC drama The actor appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday

The Split star Stephen Mangan opened up about the future of the popular BBC drama during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday morning.

The actor, who plays Nathan Stern in the hit legal series, was asked by Lorraine Kelly if he could see the show return in any shape or form - and sadly, it's bad news.

The 54-year-old confirmed that the third season of the show was the last that fans will see of the Defoe clan.

"The writer Abi Morgan has said no," he explained.

"She said she always had three series in mind and the thing is, it is a will-they-won't-they split up story and I think after a while of will-they-won't-they, people are like, 'Just make up your minds. We don't care anymore,'" he joked.

"So I think she wrote the perfect arc and the response has been phenomenal and we've all had a treat. So sometimes you just want to leave stuff but I appreciate there's been a lot of people who have enjoyed it."

Stephen was questioned about the potential of the show returning

The third and final series landed on the BBC back in April and saw Hannah's divorce become even more complicated with the introduction of Nathan's new girlfriend, Kate Pencastle.

The last episode of the series turned out to be a rollercoaster of emotions for fans and despite Hannah's initial hopes that she and Nathan would reconcile, the pair's marriage finally came to an end, with the couple managing to achieve the "good divorce".

As for Nina, she keeps her job at Noble Hale Defoe, despite almost running off with Zander's husband, Tyler, who was revealed to be a cunning fraudster. Fans also watched as Rose began to come to terms with James' tragic death, mustering up the courage to visit the patient whose life was saved with the donation of her husband's heart.

