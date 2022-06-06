The Daily Lowdown: Jesy Nelson sets record straight on album delay

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing J-Lo's emotional shout-out to fiance Ben Affleck as she picked up an award at the MTV Movie Awards, as well as Jesy Nelson setting the record straight about her new msuic.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Elton John reveals reason behind wheelchair

Not only that, we're dicussing Shakira's family update following her split from Gerard Pique, and the Queen sending her thanks following the Platinum Jubilee.

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Jennifer Lopez was overcome with emotion and gave a rare shout-out to her actor fiancé Ben Affleck at this year's MTV Movie Awards. The Jenny From the Block star took to the stage to accept the Movie and TV Generation Award and was seen wiping away tears and she thanked her fans and team for all their support over the years. The singer then couldn't resist paying tribute to Ben, who was watching at home according to the star... Other stars who won big at the awards held in Santa Monica were Euphoria's Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo and Ryan Reynolds.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the secret sign they were making early Jubilee exit

MORE: Pixie Lott's embellished bridal dress is more beautiful than we expected – first wedding photos

Jennifer Lopez was emotional when she picked up her award at the MTV Movie Awards

Shakira has sent a thank you message to her fans for their support following another upsetting family update – just days after she confirmed her split from long-term partner, Gerard Pique. The Hips Don't Lie star took to Twitter to share a photo alongside her father who had sadly suffered a bad fall the week before, telling fans she was grateful for well-wishes and that her father is now recovering. The star's news came just days after she and Gerard, who had been together for 11 years, announced their break up. In a joint statement, the paid said we regret to confirm that we are separating and request privacy for the well-being of their two children.

Jesy Nelson has set the record straight following reports that her new album had been delayed. The former Little Mix star, who left the girl band in 2020 to pursue a solo career, took to her Instagram Stories to discuss reports that her album had been pushed back due to disagreements with her record executives about the album's sound. The 30-year-old insisted to her fans that there was nothing to worry about and that she'd had a great time recording her debut solo album in LA, which is now almost finished and 'coming soon.'

Shakira and Gerard Pique have separated

Not a single festive period goes by without hearing this song, but now Mariah Carey has found herself in hot water after being sued for upwards of 20 million dollars for copyright over her song, All I want For Christmas Is You. According to NBC, the global superstar is facing a lawsuit at the hands of New Orleans songwriter Andy Stone who alleges he co-wrote a song with the same title five years prior to Mariah's track was released in 1994. Mariah herself is named in the lawsuit along with her co-writers, but is yet to comment publicly on the news.

The Queen sent her thanks following the Platinum Jubilee weekend

And Her Majesty the Queen has sent her thanks following a spectacular weekend celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. The monarch released a statement shortly after the Pageant ended on Sunday, the final day of planned events, stating that although she was unable to attend every event in person, her heart had been with us all, adding she felt humbled and deeply touched by those who celebrated. Her Majesty made a surprise appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the day after a star-studded concert which welcomed the likes of Sir Rod Steward, Lin Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys to the stage. Make sure you head over to HELLO! for all the updates and best bits from the weekend.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.